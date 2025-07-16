Where is the Annabelle doll now? Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera's ‘sudden passing’ on tour sparks fears

Dan Rivera, a Connecticut-based paranormal investigator and handler of the Annabelle doll during its ongoing tour, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. He was 54 years old. The Annabelle doll is currently on the “Devil’s On The Run Tour."(X)

The New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) announced his death, noting that Rivera was part of their team touring with the Annabelle doll in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at the time of his passing. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time,” NESPR wrote in a post on Facebook on Monday.

Reactions

Dan Rivera's sudden passing has sparked reactions on social media, with people expressing shock and thoughts about the paranormal.

“I had a ticket to the last timeslot Sunday & didn’t go because my daughter had a terrible gut feeling. *Never* ignore gut feelings. Glad I stayed home,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “There is always that margin of risk working with the paranormal. RIP Dan. Sending prayers to his family.”

A third perosn wrote, “My husband wants to go see this doll. It's only a few hours away from us. I said absolutely NOT!!”

Where is the Annabelle Doll Now?

The Annabelle doll, famously depicted in The Conjuring and Annabelle films, is currently on the “Devil’s On The Run Tour,” which began in May. The tour included stops in New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Antonio, Texas, before reaching Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, from July 11 to July 13. The doll is scheduled to appear next in Rock Island, Illinois, on October 4 and 5. When not on tour, Annabelle resides at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Did Annabelle Go Missing?

In May, rumors circulated that Annabelle had been stolen. Dan Rivera addressed these claims in a TikTok video, stating, “I’m here at the museum right now, and I just wanna show you guys that Annabelle is in the Warrens’ Occult Museum. Let’s go inside and let’s check.”

In the video, he approached the doll, secured in its wooden case.

NESPR also clarified on their Facebook page, "It’s a Rumor... Annabelle has NOT been stolen. The doll is safely in place at the Warren Occult Museum."