‘Where is the shooter?’: Outrage amid manhunt for Charlie Kirk shooting suspect; bizarre airport theories emerge

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday. Police detained at least two people who were considered suspects, but released them later. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that neither had 'current ties to the shooting'. A manhunt is still underway. Founder and president of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in Utah on Wednesday(REUTERS)

As the manhunt goes on, social media users have voiced frustration, asking - ‘Where is the suspect then?’ Authorities have not provided an update on the last-known location of the shooter who shot Kirk. DPS commissioner Beau Mason confirmed that the attack was ‘targeted’. The shot came from a long distance, ‘potentially from a roof’, he added.

“There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter,” the DPS said in its latest statement.

‘Where is the shooter?’

Meanwhile, social media users, including conservative commentators, raised concerns.

“So I have seen smart people here say they won't catch Charlie Kirk's shooter. Use simple principles. This is a murder probably not unlike many others in complexity. The first 48 hours is critical. If no suspects are identified in that time the chances to solve go down,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Shooter needs to be eliminated. Charlie Kirk family is awaiting justice,” another person tweeted.

Bizarre airport theory

One social media user, without any concrete evidence, posted: “A private jet under the tail number N888KG left Provo airport an hour after the shooting. Suspiciously 30 mins into the flight it drops off of ADS-B Illegally and reappears headed back to Provo approx. an hour later. Why did this plane turn off its radar? Where is the shooter?” HT.com cannot verify if the plane is linked to the shooter. Officials have not made any statement about this wild claim.

FBI Director Kash Patel said an unnamed person had been detained for questioning, then released. "Our investigation continues," he wrote on social media.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox had said at an earlier press conference that police were interviewing a ‘person of interest’ but gave no details about the person's identity. In a video message taped in the Oval Office and posted to his Truth Social online platform, President Trump vowed that his administration would locate the suspect.

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said.