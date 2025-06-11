Which US cities are seeing anti-ICE protests? Dallas, Atlanta, and Denver report demonstrations

Protests against immigration raids have rapidly spread across the United States this week, following aggressive ICE operations in Los Angeles. Protesters are gathering in cities across the nation to denounce the Trump administration's ICE raids. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Cities from coast to coast are witnessing growing resistance, as demonstrators rally against mass deportations, federal crackdowns, and President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard troops.

How it all started

Last Friday in Los Angeles, ICE launched widespread raids to cuff “illegal aliens,” and in response, protesters poured into the streets. Clashes with law enforcement escalated throughout the weekend, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to request that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth withdraw military orders.

Despite this, more demonstrations are planned, including large-scale “No Kings” protests coinciding with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington this Saturday.

In Austin, a march that started at the Texas State Capitol turned violent near the J.J. Pickle Federal Building, where ICE has an office. Protesters threw rocks and bottles; police responded with pepper spray and tear gas. Four officers were injured and 12 people arrested.

“Change will only happen when we keep putting pressure on the people in power,” one protester told KEYE.

Dallas also saw a fiery protest on a city bridge Monday night. While officers initially allowed the assembly, it was later declared “unlawful” as tensions rose. Police used pepper spray and smoke to disperse the crowd.

“Peaceful protesting is legal,” Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X. “But once you cross the line, you will be arrested.”

In Seattle, about 50 people gathered outside the immigration court on Tuesday, chanting, “Free Them All” and blocking entryways with scooters. “We’re here to show that we’re opposed to ICE in our community,” said Mathieu Chabaud from the University of Washington.

Santa Ana, California, saw heavy damage downtown, with broken glass, graffiti, and a heavy National Guard presence. Workers scrubbed the Civic Centre clean Tuesday morning.

Boston residents rallied in City Hall Plaza to demand the release of SEIU leader David Huerta. “An immigrant doesn't stand between an American worker and a good job, a billionaire does,” said Chrissy Lynch.

Mayor Michelle Wu added, “Secret police do not make communities safer.”

From Washington, D.C., where Rep. Pramila Jayapal joined union protests, to New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, the message is clear: “We want full rights for all immigrants… and to get the military out of L.A,” one told CBS New York.