Which US cities are still on high alert despite ceasefire? Here's the full list

Despite President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, major cities across the United States remain on heightened security alert, with law enforcement agencies taking no chances. Major U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. are on elevated alert status, with security measures intensified at religious, diplomatic, and tourist locations following recent tensions. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper(REUTERS)

The New York Police Department (NYPD) was among the first to respond, ramping up security efforts almost immediately after the Saturday night strikes in Iran. Officers have been deployed in greater numbers across the city.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC,” the NYPD said in a X post.

‘Thousands of undocumented Iranian nationals’ are the problem for Feds

While tensions appear to be cooling globally, especially after Trump’s Monday night claim of a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran, domestic security agencies are not letting their guard down just yet.

“Thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the U.S. illegally, and countless more were likely among the known and unknown gotaways,” Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott noted per NewsNation.

This, along with a Department of Homeland Security bulletin citing a “heightened threat environment,” has prompted widespread alerts.

Former CIA officer and NewsNation security analyst Tracy Walder also said, “Iran is pretty cyber capable, to be completely honest,” and, added, “They have launched denial of service attacks successfully here in the United States.”

While specific threat levels may vary, here’s a list of US cities that are currently on high alert:

New York City, NY – Increased patrols at religious and diplomatic locations

Los Angeles, CA – Heightened presence at tourist hotspots and summer events

Washington, D.C. – Federal buildings under increased protection

Chicago, IL – Monitoring for soft-target threats during public gatherings

Houston, TX – Extra precautions around energy infrastructure

Miami, FL – Stepped-up surveillance of seaports and international terminals

Philadelphia, PA – Special attention to historic sites and large religious centers

Atlanta, GA – Patrols reinforced at public festivals and community events

San Francisco, CA – Coordinating with state agencies on cyber defense

Knob Noster, MO – Focused protection around Whiteman Air Force Base

The Air Force base in Knob Noster, Missouri, which launched the airstrikes, on Iran's nuclear facilities on Saturday is also stepping up local security efforts.

“At this time, I don’t see any reason for fear,” Mayor Garret Carter assured residents. “I feel like we’re situated well enough in the continental U.S. that we’re fairly safe.”