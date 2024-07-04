‘Unbelievable’: White House under fire for ‘lying to our faces’ after Joe Biden accidentally admits…

Not just Joe Biden, but his officials too have been facing intense scrutiny over the incumbent President's last week disastrous debate performance. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief had any medical examination since February. White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre was asked on Wednesday if Biden had received “any medical exams” since his February physical. “We were able to talk to his doctor about that and that is a no,” she said.(AP)

However, Biden, on the same day, accidentally told the Democrat governors that he was “cleared” by his physician after the debate and his health is good.

Following Biden's admission, the White House took U-turn and confirmed that the President was examined by his doctor in the days after CNN presidential debate.

“Several days later, the president was seen to check on his cold and was recovering well,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates confirmed.

During Tuesday's White House briefing, Jean-Pierre skipped to address travel fatigue and jet lag as contributing factors to Biden's disappointing showing in the debate. When CNN questioned her on Wednesday about why she hadn't brought up those concerns, she shifted her attention on Biden's cold.

“I was so focused on the call – on the cold – and that’s what I kind of leaned into and talked about, but yes, his schedule did have something to do with it. It was the schedule and the cold. And I did – I was aware of that yesterday,” she said.

White House faces flak as netizens say ‘who knows what to believe’

Taking to X, investor Collin Rugg shared a clip from Jean-Pierre's press conference, writing: "You literally can't trust a single word this admin says."

"Who knows what to believe," he further mentioned.

Commenting on his post, one netizen wrote: “Biden was cleared by a doctor? Was it Doctor Feelgood?”

"The medical exam Joe Biden was referring to was a "nonexistent but mostly existent" medical exam," another wrote.

While a third user stated, “Biden's caught in his own web of lies. First no doc visit since February, now suddenly 'cleared' post-debate?”, the fourth wondered: “Who's really running the show? This admin spins more tales than a children's book. Can't trust a word.”

“Total chaos at the White House,” one more chimed in.