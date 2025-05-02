White House joins '100 men vs. gorilla' trend with Trump's immigration record: '142K illegal immigrants vs. Trump'

The internet is buzzing with one weird question: Can 100 average, unarmed men defeat a single adult male gorilla in a fight? White House joined the viral '100 men vs. gorilla' trend on Thursday. (X/ White House)

The viral debate began on April 24 when X user Michael Sherrills posed the hypothetical scenario. What started as a simple post quickly exploded into a full-blown internet phenomenon, sparking memes, polls, and heated debates.

YouTube star MrBeast joined the conversation by posting a fake YouTube thumbnail titled “100 Men vs. a Gorilla”, joking, “Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?”

Elon Musk chimed in as well, replying, “Sure, what’s the worst that could happen?”

Even the White House got in on the action. On Thursday, the official account shared a meme showing a photo of several immigrants boarding a plane with an image of President Donald Trump. The caption read: “100 men vs 1 gorilla is still up for debate. Meanwhile, 142,000+ illegal alien criminals went up against 1 President Trump —They all got deported.”

The post received over 500,000 views in just one hour.

Michael Sherrills Speaks Out -

Michael Sherrills told NBC News he didn’t expect his question to cause such a stir.

“The thing people love the most is things that probably won’t ever happen, because you can debate about it. It’s like tasting a dream, you know what I’m saying? And I think people love to feel it out," he said.

The 25-year-old revealed that the idea came to him after watching a TikTok video about gorillas. Though some reactions have made him reconsider trying it himself, he remains confident.

“I can do it, but I got to be in the last batch, and I have to be able to pick the other 99 people. I can be a part of the 100, but I can’t be in the first wave,” Sherrills told NBC News. “We’re gonna have to call a couple of wrestlers, some football players probably. But yeah, I think I can get a good list.