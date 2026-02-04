Who are Island Boys' mom and dad? Alleged baby pics with Jeffrey Epstein raises questions; ‘all makes sense’

The Island Boys is a TikTok duo which has twin brothers Franky and Alex Venegas who went viral as 'Kodiyakredd' and ‘Flyysoulja’. They are known for rocking tattoos, distinct hairstyles, and diamond teeth. In the past the Island Boys have beefed with the likes of Jake and Logan Paul but this time they have gone viral over alleged photos with Jeffrey Epstein .

Another person remarked, "Now we know why they are called the “Island Boys”. Two of these posts cumulatively garnered over seven million views at the time of writing. Unfortunately, they are fakes.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein ate babies? Bizarre cannibalism claim rises amid Gabriela Rico Jiménez's video; ‘Roseann Barr was right’ Grok fact-checked this, saying “The collage pairs an AI-generated photo from 2023 with images of TikTok rappers Alexander and Franklyn Venegas, the Island Boys, suggesting they appear as boys with Epstein. Snopes rated the claim false in January 2026, Reuters found no evidence, and the Island Boys themselves denied it to TMZ in 2023, stating they've never met Epstein. The hoax first emerged in 2023 and resurfaced recently amid Epstein-related news, showing how AI fuels unverified conspiracy theories based on superficial similarities.”

While the picture that has been circulating is not just fake but also old, it has nonetheless sparked a conversation about the parents of the Island Boys. Here's what to know about them.

Who are the Island Boys' mother and father? The Island Boys said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam Grandmaison that they had been raised by a single mother after their father died. The boys are of Cuban ancestry.

Their mother's name is Ginny, and their father's name has not been mentioned, which has led to mystery around him. “Franky & alex venegas are epsteins kids he had the mom on the island and she was young,” a person on Facebook claimed though there is no proof to back this up at all.

The Island Boys are known for controversial antics like an incestuous kiss between the brothers on OnlyFans, the adult platform where they are both content creators.

Speaking about their mother's take on the kiss, the brothers had later said “My mom doesn't care, my mom is proud of me, that I'm successful…I'm about to give her $10,000 (£7,538) to go invest in her own business that she wants to do. So she's proud of me. I bought her an apartment, a car. She doesn't really care what I do with my personal life."