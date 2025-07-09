Who are John Brennan and James Comey? FBI launches probe into ex-bosses

Two ex-bigshots, former CIA boss John Brennan and ex-FBI head James Comey, are under the lens, as federal investigators look into their involvement in the discredited 2016 Trump-Russia collusion storyline. Investigations into ex-CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey are underway regarding their involvement in the discredited 2016 Trump-Russia collusion narrative.(Reuters/AP)

Brennan, who led the CIA during the Obama administration, is now being investigated for allegedly providing false testimony to Congress, per Justice Department sources who spoke to Fox News Digital. Current CIA Director John Ratcliffe reportedly passed along the criminal referral related to Brennan to the FBI.

The probed matter concerns Brennan’s role in shaping the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. Brennan, along with Comey and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, has been criticised for what a recent CIA “lessons-learned review” said.

“This was Obama, Comey, Clapper and Brennan deciding ‘We’re going to screw Trump,’” Ratcliffe told The New York Post last week.

The review also notes that the “decision by agency heads to include the Steele Dossier in the ICA ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment.”

FBI opens criminal investigation into Comey and Brennan

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine expressed “the credibility of the entire paper” was at stake, as the Steele dossier “did not meet even the most basic tradecraft standards.”

“My bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report,” Brennan wrote in a newly surfaced email.

Under oath in May 2017, Brennan testified: “It was not in any way used as a basis for the Intelligence Community Assessment that was done.” But in 2023, during a closed-door session with the House Judiciary Committee, Brennan reversed course, saying, “The CIA was very much opposed to having any reference or inclusion of the Steele dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment.”

The FBI, meanwhile, has also opened an investigation into Comey, though the exact nature of the probe remains unclear. DOJ sources described the FBI’s current internal view of Comey and Brennan’s actions during the Trump-Russia investigation as a “conspiracy.”

“FBI leadership made it clear that their participation in the [intelligence community assessment] hinged on the Dossier’s inclusion,” CIA’s internal review noted, adding that Comey and others “repeatedly pushed to weave references to it throughout the main body of the ICA.”