Who are Stanley Creighton & Valerie Creighton? Shocking details out as Bellingham couple linked with DC shooting suspect

US couple Stanley Creighton and Valerie Creighton faced criticism after the revelation of DC National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who is of Afghan descent. The affluent couple had previously supported the Lakanwal family by accommodating them in their $2.7 million residence located in Bellingham, Washington. This occurred shortly after the Lakanwal family arrived in the United States in 2021 and found themselves without housing. Stanley and Valerie Creighton faced backlash for housing DC gunman suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal.(X@JLRINVESTIGATES)

The Creightons even initiated a fundraising campaign for the Afghan family, describing them as genuinely kind and sincere individuals. However, the original fundraising page was removed following Lakanwal's violent actions, which resulted in the shooting of two National Guard members.

“Hi, this is Stan and Val and we are fundraising for an Afghan refugee family who stayed at outr home for 2 months before finding permanent rental housing in Bellingham, WA. Rahmanullah and Khamila have 5 wonderful boys ages 11 to 2. Before being evacuated to the US in September 2021, Rahmanullah served for 11 years as a member of the Afghan Special Forces alongside US service members fighting the Taliban,” stated the now-deleted fundraiser.

“This is an opportunity for you to help a truly wonderful family. They left Afghanistan with nothing and they need household and kitchen items of all kinds. please give whatever you can to help them start a new life in the US. They are truly genuine, kind people,” the fundraiser added.

Also Read: Rahmanullah Lakanwal: DC National Guard shooting suspect undergoes surgery, will Afghan man survive and face trial?

Laura Loomer reacts

Taking to X, Loomer provided a link to a GoFundMe campaign initiated for Lakanwal by Creighton and his spouse.

The page, which was last updated on January 30, 2023, had successfully raised over $10,000. Its purpose was to assist Rahmanullah and his family in starting a new life in the United States.

In the description, the Creightons disclosed that they had hosted Lakanwal's family for two months, stating:

“This is Stan and Val, and we are fundraising for an Afghan refugee family who stayed at our home for 2 months before finding permanent rental housing in Bellingham, WA. Rahmanullah and Khamila have 5 wonderful boys ages 11 to 2. Before being evacuated to the US in September 2021, Rahmanullah served for 11 years as a member of the Afghan Special Forces alongside U.S. service members fighting the Taliban.”

In her later tweets, Loomer highlighted that Creightons possessed sufficient wealth to assist Lakanwal's family directly, but they opted to fundraise for them.

Loomer further investigated their social media activity and discovered that Valerie was a vocal supporter of open borders in the United States, and openly criticized Trump for his Islamic travel ban.

She further claimed FEC records show that the Creightons endorsed Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

Also Read: Did DC gunman suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal's brother serve in CIA-backed 'Zero Unit'? Stunning details out

Who are Stanley Creighton and Valerie Creighton?

Stanley Creighton's LinkedIn profile identifies him as the founder emeritus of the National Veterinary Associates (NVA), a veterinary service that now encompasses over 1200 veterinary hospitals and pet resorts throughout the US, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia.

The veterinary line was established by Creighton in 1996 and has since expanded to a workforce of over 25,000 employees.

For his contributions to the success of the NVA, Stanley Creighton was honored with an achievement award from his alma mater - the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine - in 2018.

Creighton's spouse, Valerie, is also a veterinarian and operates a feline specialty practice known as The Cat Doctor in California.

The couple retired from their professional careers in 2009 and have since devoted most of their time to coastal cruising.