Who can be Kamala Harris' running mate? Here's what betting odds predict

As the 2024 US presidential race enters an uncertain phase following President Joe Biden's anticipated withdrawal, attention has swiftly shifted to Vice President Kamala Harris and her potential running mate. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (REUTERS)

Josh Shapiro is bettors' choice as Kamala Harris' running mate

Every expert in United States has come out with a list of potential nominees and so has the betting market which thinks Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is the front-runner to join Harris on the Democratic ticket, if she grabs the presidential nomination. According to odds released on July 21, Shapiro is leading with 7/4, followed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at 3/1, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at 5/1. This is a clear indication of strong preference among bettors for current governors as potential vice-presidential nominees.

The same betting site also released odds for the 2024 presidential election, with former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, leading at 1/2, followed by Harris at 2/1. These odds suggest that bettors currently view a Trump-Harris matchup as the most likely scenario for the general election.

A screenshot shows a post by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee, July 21, 2024. Social Media Website/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.?( via REUTERS)

Who is Josh Shapiro and why can he be a prospective VP face?

Apart from the betting market several political pundits are predicting Josh Shapiro would make a run for national office after finishing his term in Harrisburg.

Shapiro was one of the first person to stand up in support pf Harris after Biden announced his exit. But could Harris pick Shapiro as her VP? The key advantage Shapiro enjoys is that he has been a popular governor in a vital swing state.

Born on June 20, 1973, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University.

He was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd District until 2012. Shapiro even worked as Pennsylvania attorney general in 2016 and 2020 when he released the results of a grand jury report that alleged the sexual abuse of children by priests and helped negotiate $1 billion for Pennsylvania as part of a national opioid settlement.

Shapio was unopposed in the Democratic primary and was sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor on Jan. 17, 2023.