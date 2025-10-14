Who is Aaron Spencer? Arkansas dad who killed daughter's rapist now running for sheriff, ‘This campaign isn’t about me’

An Arkansas man who allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter’s rapist is running to be sheriff. Aaron Spencer said that the legal system “failed” him by charging him with murder. Who is Aaron Spencer? Arkansas dad who killed his daughter's rapist running for sheriff (Aaron Spencer/Facebook)

Who is Aaron Spencer?

Spencer was accused of shooting 67-year-old Michael Fosler after he caught the suspect driving off with his daughter. Fosler had already been charged with grooming and abusing the girl.

Spencer told authorities that he began driving around the neighborhood when his daughter went missing, and ultimately found Fosler driving her away. He forced Fosler off the road and shot him. Fosler had already been charged with several sexual offenses against the girl.

Spencer was charged with second-degree murder. In a Facebook video, he has now revealed that he is running for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas.

“I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,” Spencer said in the video. “Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court. And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.”

Spencer said his decision to run for sheriff was an attempt to restore trust in law enforcement.

“This campaign isn’t about me; it’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and in their community. It’s about restoring trust, where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know they will not be left alone in a moment of need,” said Spencer.

After Spencer was charged, his wife, Healther, launched an online fundraiser for her husband. She said that their daughter had been “targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend,” according to the New York Post.

“We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond. He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child,” Heather said, calling the charges against her “hero” husband “outrageous.” She added that her “child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her.”

Spencer is due in court on December 16 for a pre-trial date. His trial will begin on January 26, 2026.