Who is Andrew Dawson? Armed man shot by Secret Service just outside White House identified

The United States Secret Service critically injured a man in Washington, D.C., near the White House on Sunday following an “armed confrontation.” Andrew Dawson was armed with a knife and firearm and had prior interactions with local law enforcement before the incident. (AFP)(AFP)

The individual, later identified as, Andrew Dawson, a 27-year-old Indiana resident, had already been on the radar of local law enforcement before the shootout.

Dawson was carrying both a knife and a firearm when he was confronted by Secret Service agents just after midnight, just one block away from the West Wing, per New York Post.

Dawson, a resident of North Manchester, Indiana—located approximately 100 miles north of Indianapolis—was described as being “suicidal” before traveling to the Washington, D.C., area, based on intelligence provided by Indiana authorities, sources said.

Authorities suspect that his intention was to commit “suicide by cop.”

The shooting took place near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building after agents, responding to an alert, confronted him.

According to Indiana court records, Dawson had a prior arrest in 2018 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia but had no other criminal history.

He was transported to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where his current condition remains unknown.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}