Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Andrew Dawson? Armed man shot by Secret Service just outside White House identified

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 12:42 AM IST

Secret Service agents critically injured 27-year-old Andrew Dawson in Washington, D.C., near the White House after an armed confrontation. 

The United States Secret Service critically injured a man in Washington, D.C., near the White House on Sunday following an “armed confrontation.”

Andrew Dawson was armed with a knife and firearm and had prior interactions with local law enforcement before the incident. (AFP)(AFP)
Andrew Dawson was armed with a knife and firearm and had prior interactions with local law enforcement before the incident. (AFP)(AFP)

The individual, later identified as, Andrew Dawson, a 27-year-old Indiana resident, had already been on the radar of local law enforcement before the shootout.

Dawson was carrying both a knife and a firearm when he was confronted by Secret Service agents just after midnight, just one block away from the West Wing, per New York Post.

ALSO READ| What do we know about the armed ‘adult male’ who got shot just outside the White House?

Dawson, a resident of North Manchester, Indiana—located approximately 100 miles north of Indianapolis—was described as being “suicidal” before traveling to the Washington, D.C., area, based on intelligence provided by Indiana authorities, sources said.

Authorities suspect that his intention was to commit “suicide by cop.”

The shooting took place near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building after agents, responding to an alert, confronted him.

According to Indiana court records, Dawson had a prior arrest in 2018 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia but had no other criminal history.

He was transported to a hospital in Washington, D.C., where his current condition remains unknown.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On