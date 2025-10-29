Who is Angelo Saldivar? Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of San Bernardino Deputy Andrew Nunez

47-year-old Angelo Jose Saldivar was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Deputy Andrew Nunez of the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 27. Andrew Nunez, San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, was killed in a shooting in Rancho Bernardo on October 27.(San Bernardino Sheriff's Department)

Saldivar shot Deputy Nunez while the latter was responding to a domestic violence complaint involving the former at a residence on Holyoke Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Saldivar shot Deputy Nunez fatally and fled the scene on a motorcycle, leading to a police chase on Freeway 210.

Eventually, an off-duty police officer driving on the freeway intervened and crashed into the suspect against his car, leading to his capture by the police. He was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported to have been stable.

Reports identified Angelo Jose Saldivar as a resident of San Bernardino County in California and stated that charges are expected to be filed against him Tuesday.

San Bernardino County Remembers Deputy Andrew Nunez

Deputy Andrew Nunez, a six-year veteran at the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, has been remembered as an officer who "served with unwavering commitment, courage and deep compassion for the community he vowed to protect," the department said.

Nunez was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away. He is survived by a pregnant wife, a two-year-old daughter, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California also extended his condolences to the family

"On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Nunez," Newsom said. "His courage, compassion and dedication to protecting others reflect the finest traditions of law enforcement. We honor his life and service with gratitude; may his sacrifice never be forgotten."