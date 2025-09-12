Who is Anthony Pough? Philly man's Charlie Kirk post sparks row - ‘He spewed hate’

A man named Anthony Pough is facing severe backlash on social media for his post on Charlie Kirk's assassination. The Facebook post was made hours after President Donald Trump first announced that his ally and Turning Point USA founder had died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. FILE- Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, stands during microphone check before the start of the first day of the Republican National Convention, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)

Plough wrote: “If you are Mourning this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show. Especially when we should be mourning the innocent children killed in Colorado. At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt leave.”

He further attached a video of Charlie Kirk speaking on his show. Anthony Pough's post has now gone viral. Soon, conservative commentator Laura Loomer pointed out that Pough is a Secret Service agent.

“Oh my god. A current @SecretService agent is mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. President Trump’s life is in danger. He was ambushed at dinner the other night, and 12 hours later, Charlie Kirk was assassinated. What happened to Charlie could happen to Trump,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. However, there is no concrete evidence to prove that he works with the agency. Officials have not commented over the matter yet.

As per his Facebook profile, Pough lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. No other details are available at this time.

Charlie Kirk shooting

Meanwhile, the FBI on Thursday posted photos of a person of interest in Kirk's shooting. The photos of a person in a hat, sunglasses and a long-sleeve black shirt, as well as a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Two people who were taken into custody shortly after Wednesday's shooting at Utah Valley University were later released, forcing officials to chase new leads on a separate person of interest they pursued Thursday.