Turning Point USA mourns Charlie Kirk: ‘America’s greatest martyr to free speech'

Turning Point USA, which calls itself the ‘largest Conservative student movement’ in the country, on Thursday, put out a statement mourning the demise of founder Charlie Kirk. The 31-year-old Trump ally was fatally shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, yesterday. Charlie Kirk launched Turning Point USA out of his parents' garage, when he was 18 and had no money, the non-profit said in a statement. (AP)

“Every one of us at Turning Point USA is crushed and devastated by the hateful murder of our founder and guiding light, Charlie Kirk. All of us have lost a leader, a mentor, and a friend,” the statement read.

Underscoring the tough time for Kirk’s wife and children, the statement continued, “...Charlie was the ideal husband and the perfect father. Above all else, we ask you to pray for the Kirks after the incomprehensible loss they have suffered.”

‘Believed in power of argument’

The statement went on to speak of Kik’s belief in the ‘power of argument’.

“More than anyone, Charlie believed in the power of argument and good-faith debate to find the truth and guide people towards, if not agreement, then at least mutual understanding.”

Turning Point USA noted that Charlie was no stranger to threats, and had received many through his life. However, he had always given priority to reaching as many young Americans as possible, over his personal safety, the statement noted.

“Now, Charlie has become America's greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored,” it added.

The statement went on to say that Kirk had lived more in 31 years than any would do in a hundred. Kirk was remembered as someone who had an overwhelming passion for life. He was also fondly remembered as someone who held a deep belief in his power as an individual to make a difference.

Kirk had launched Turning Point out of his parents' garage as an 18-year-old with no money, no name recognition and ‘only a dream’, the statement said.

He was remembered as someone with ‘awe-inspiring’ energy and drive, which was both unparallel and deeply infectious.

“Kirk was refused to squander a single day of his life. He was a natural builder and problem solver, who loved a challenge and saw every setback as a chance to learn, grow, pray, and try again. He was fundamentally decent, always eager to make new friends and allies and to support and defend the ones he had already made. His values were timeless American ones: Honesty, forthrightness, duty, loyalty, and fair play,” the statement concluded.

Updates on Charlie Kirk's shooter

The FBI has shared a photo of a ‘person of interest’ in Kirk's shooting. They are seeking information on the individual and have offered a $100,000 reward for the same.

Meanwhile, many flocked to the Turning Point USA post to mourn Kirk's passing with ‘RIP’ comments.