Who is Antony Vo? January 6 rioter illegally enters Canada as he awaits Donald Trump to…

A January 6 rioter, who was awarded a nine-month prison sentence last year for his involvement in the 2021 Capitol riot, entered Canada illegally as he looks forward to a presidential pardon by President-elect Donald Trump. Antony Vo with his mother(Instagram)

In a social media post, Antony Vo admitted to “storming” Congress with his mother.

Rather than going to jail in June, Vo told the Toronto Star that he attempted to obtain political asylum in a number of nations, including Russia, Belarus, and Vietnam.

Antony Vo awaits presidential pardon from Trump

Following his failed attempts, he chose to enter Canada illegally in July, then file for asylum and seek sanctuary at a Buddhist research facility in Alberta. Vo, an Indiana native, found temporary shelter in Whistler, where he is enjoying snowboarding.

He further asserted that he is “99 percent sure” that Trump will pardon him after taking over the Oval office.

“I don't have any reason to doubt it,” Vo stated, adding that “it's definitely a priority for him.”

Trump has previously indicated that he is “inclined to pardon many of the January 6 rioters,” but not all of them.

“I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control,” he said in an interview to CNN.

Will Antony Vo return to the US?

Vo wants to go back to the US if Trump gives him pardon. He, however, said that he will fight if the US attempts to extradite him before then.

“Canada has mechanisms that prevent removal of people without some kind of process where the person says, 'I'm facing mistreatment in my home country, I'm a political dissident, and I'm being subject to unlawful price persecution,'” he commented.

Justifying his stand, Vo said he entered the Capitol along with his mother only after the police permission.

“President (Trump) asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL,” he wrote on X.

Vo is among more than 1,500 people around the United States who have been charged with federal offenses connected to the violent riot.