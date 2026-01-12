Who is Beckett DeJean? Cooper DeJean’s brother arrested on OWI charge in Iowa

Beckett DeJean, the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, was arrested in Iowa and charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), according to jail and booking records cited by TMZ and People. Beckett DeJean is a former defensive back who played college football for the University of South Dakota Coyotes. (Ida County Sheriff’s Office)

DeJean, 20, was taken into custody early Sunday, per local time, and booked by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office at around 1:09 am, People reported.

The charge is listed as a first-offense OWI, which is classified as a misdemeanor under Iowa law.

According to TMZ, first-offense OWI charges in Iowa can still carry serious penalties, including fines, suspension of a driver’s license and possible jail time. Authorities have not released further information about the traffic stop or the circumstances that led to the arrest.

As of Sunday, it was unclear whether Beckett DeJean had legal representation. No official statement has been issued on his behalf.

Who is Beckett DeJean? Beckett DeJean is a former defensive back for the University of South Dakota Coyotes. He appeared on the team roster as a redshirt freshman, indicating he was early in his college football career at the time of the arrest, according to TMZ.

He is the younger brother of Cooper DeJean, who plays cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper, a former Iowa Hawkeyes standout, was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and has quickly become a notable presence in the Eagles’ secondary.

The arrest comes as Cooper DeJean has also been making headlines off the field. TMZ recently reported that the NFL player has been spending time with WWE star Nikki Bella, though sources told the outlet that Bella is single and not in a committed relationship.

No additional statements have been released by law enforcement or the DeJean family.

The case remains ongoing, and further details are expected as the legal process continues.