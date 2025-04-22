Who is Bobbie J. Mitchell? Texas politician stabbed, her husband killed by grandson at home

A Texas politician was stabbed, and her husband brutally killed, by their grandson at their home early Monday, April 21. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Facebook that longtime Denton County Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell and her husband, Fred Mitchell, were found wounded just before 4 am inside their home in Lewisville. This is where she served as the city’s first black mayor. Texas politician Bobbie J. Mitchell stabbed, her husband Fred Mitchell killed by grandson at home (Lewisville Noon Rotary/Facebook)

While the Republican politician, 76, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, her husband, 75, was pronounced dead about an hour after being stabbed. “The suspect, a family member of the victims, was still on scene and was immediately taken into custody without incident,” the release said.

The suspect has been identified as Mitchell Blake Reinacher. The 23-year-old was booked into the Lewisville jail and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, the release added. According to Bobbie’s government website, Reinacher is one of her nine grandchildren.

Who is Bobbie J. Mitchell?

Bobbie previously served on the Lewisville City Council. She went on to become the city’s first black mayor in 1993. In 2000, she resigned as mayor and successfully ran for county commissioner. Bobbie has represented the county’s precinct 3 ever since.

“This news will have a profound impact on our community,” Rachel Roberts, a Lewisville police spokeswoman, told the Dallas Morning News in a statement. “The City of Lewisville stands united in rejecting violence and remains committed to justice, peace, and the safety of all who live and serve here.”

State Rep. Jared Patterson, a fellow Republican who represents nearby Frisco, called Bobbie Denton County’s “most beloved public servant,” according to the New York Post. He asked the community to pray for her as “she attempts to recover from this attack while mourning the death of her husband, Fred.”