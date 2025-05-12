Who is Boyce Kametra Lee, Prairie State College nurse viral for ‘white patients’ post

Boyce Kametra Lee, a registered nurse and former student at Prairie State College in Chicago, has gone viral for her alleged Facebook post about ‘white patients’. She allegedly claims to have harmed white patients, saying: “I randomly off your kind regularly in the hospital." Screenshots of her Facebook post are going viral on social media. Neither the authorities nor Lee has reacted to the criticism yet. Boyce Kametra Lee has gone viral for her social media comments(Facebook)

In one screenshot, Lee allegedly compared white patients to ‘clear specimens’. A social media post, with the screenshot of her profile, has been viewed over 1.5 million times. Several X users accused her of racism and demanded investigations by Prairie State College.

Reacting to Boyce Kametra Lee's post, one person tweeted: “This is the product of one of your graduates: Boyce Kametra Lee. Still proud of her? Does your facility train people to skip over Whites, too? Filth”

“Is someone who says—jokingly or not—that she murders White patients under her care truly fit to practice as a nurse? @NCSBN, do you tolerate this behaviour of Boyce Kametra Lee? Think you have some work to do,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Prairie State College issued a statement this week, saying it is aware of the claims posted by an alumnus. However, the institute did not name Lee. The campus police has initiated an investigation.

“Prairie State College has been made aware of recent comments and claims posted on social media by an alumnus of the institution. In response, our Campus Police have initiated an investigation and have escalated the matter to the Chicago Heights Police Department for further review. While we sincerely hope that these allegations are unfounded, we want to assure our community that we take all such matters very seriously,” the college said in a Facebook post.

“We appreciate those members of our community who have brought this issue to our attention,” it added.