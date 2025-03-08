Who is Brad Sigmon? First South Carolina inmate to be executed by firing squad

Brad Sigmon was executed by means of a firing squad, making him the first person to die by that method in South Carolina and the first in the United States since 2003. This undated image provided by shows Brad Sigmon, convicted of beating to death his estranged girlfriend’s parents in Greenville County in 2001. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)

Sigmon chose the newly introduced firing squad instead of lethal injection or the electric chair, citing concerns over past cases of botched lethal injections.

According to the state’s execution protocols, Sigmon was to be secured in a specially designed chair with a hood placed over his head. Three designated corrections officers, each armed with a loaded rifle, were instructed to aim at his heart and fire simultaneously.

