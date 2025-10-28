Who is Brandie Covington? Florida mom accused of threatening to blow up a school over a lunch dispute

Brandie Christine Covington, a 40-year-old woman and mother from Rockledge, Florida, is now at the centre of a disturbing incident that has shocked the local community. According to Law & Crime, she has been arrested and charged after she threatened to “blow up” and “burn down” Rockledge High School following a dispute over school lunch. A Florida woman was arrested after authorities reported she threatened to “blow up” Rockledge High School.(UnSplash)

Covington grows aggressive and yells

On the morning of October 21, 2025, Covington reportedly phoned the high school cafeteria around 10:50 a.m. and was informed that her daughter's boyfriend had his school-supplied lunch removed due to insufficient funds in his meal account.

The call escalated quickly. According to the arrest affidavit, after the cafeteria employee attempted to explain how the school handles students without funds, Covington “began to yell and cuss” and threatened to “blow that f-----g school up.”

Less than five minutes later, the school’s vice-principal received a second call from Covington, who again issued threats that she would “burn the school down”, Law & Crime reported. Shortly afterwards, school officials notified law enforcement. A school resource officer reported the calls, and deputies later arrested Covington at her home.

She was arrested and released

Covington has been charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second-degree felony under Florida law. Such a crime can carry up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Law & Crime reported she was booked into the Brevard County Jail and released on a $75,000 bond two days later, with her next court appearance scheduled for November 18, 2025.

Covington admits to making the calls

According to the publicly available arrest documents, Covington admitted during the questioning to making the two phone calls and told investigators she was “pissed” because she had called the school a week earlier and was told an employee would return her call, but never did.

However, she denies ever threatening to harm the school despite the recorded allegations.