A mass shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania left one person dead and six others injured, the Chester County district attorney said. The shooting, which took place during a homecoming event Saturday night, October 25, killed Jujuan Jeffers, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a press conference on Sunday, October 26, according to CBS News. Who was Jujuan Jeffers? Man killed in Lincoln University shooting ID'd as 25-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware (Pexel - representational image)

Shortly after the shooting, Barrena-Sarobe said that one person had been taken into custody. The suspect was in possession of a gun.

Who was Jujuan Jeffers?

Officials identified Jeffers, a 25-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, as the deceased victim. He reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and succumbed to his injuries just after midnight.

The six people who were injured in the shooting are expected to survive. They are reportedly in the same age range – between 20 and 25 years old. Among the wounded are a current Lincoln student, as well as a graduate of the school. The others who were injured are not directly connected to the university, the DA said.

Authorities suspect ‘multiple shooters’

Officials identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson. He is now being held in the Chester County Prison on a $25,000 bail. Morgan-Thompson has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, court docs revealed.

Read More | Lincoln University shooting update: 1 dead, 6 injured during homecoming event; person in custody

Barrena-Sarobe said that authorities are “operating under the strong belief that there were multiple shooters at this event.” “We’re operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to create a mass casualty event,” he said.

“We are in this for the long haul,” he added. “We are going to make sure that this campus is absolutely safe and that the people who came onto this campus and decided to ruin homecoming weekend with gunfire are held accountable.”

Read More | Lincoln University shooting suspect: Who is Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson? First details emerge

The shooting unfolded just after 9 pm during a tailgate and yardfest event near the football field at the historically black Chester County campus. The campus is located about 50 miles west of Philadelphia.

Governor Josh Shapiro has issued a statement after the tragedy, saying in an X post, “Since the shooting at Lincoln University last night, my Administration has been in constant contact with university officials. I’ve offered our full support to President Allen and local officials, and the @PAStatePolice stand ready to support @ChesCoDA as they proceed with their investigation. This weekend at @LincolnUofPA should have been spent celebrating the legacy of our nation’s first degree-granting HBCU, not putting the pieces together after a mass shooting.”

“Lori and I are praying for the six people injured, the families sick with worry, and the one soul who will not come home. May their memory be a blessing,” Shapiro added.