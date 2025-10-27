Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
Who is Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson? Suspect arrested for links to Lincoln University mass shooting

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 05:25 am IST

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, was arrested for links to the Lincoln University shooting. He is charged with illegal firearm possession.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, a 21-year-old, was arrested for links to the mass shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania on Sunday that killed one injured six. Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe identified Morgan-Thompson in an update on the shooting on Sunday evening.

The DA clarified that Morgan-Thompson has been detained and charged for carrying a firearm illegally, but it's not known yet if the firearm was used in the mass shooting.

"I cannot confirm, however, right now at this time whether or not the gun that was found on him was used in the shooting," the DA said at Sunday's presser. "We have further things to do before we can confirm or deny that."

This story is being updated.

