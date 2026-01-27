Who is Brenna Doyle? Woman arrested for allegedly threatening to murder FBI agent, his family during Minneapolis riot

FBI Minneapolis wrote in an X post, “Threatening an FBI employee and their family WILL NOT BE TOLERATED! Yesterday, FBI Agents in Spokane, Washington at the request of FBI Minneapolis arrested a woman after she left 3 disturbing voicemails threatening to kill an FBI agent, his wife, and child because of the agent's employment in MN. IF you threaten to harm law enforcement officers or their families, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable.”

Federal authorities in Spokane, Washington, have arrested a woman accused of threatening to kill a federal law enforcement officer and the officer’s immediate family. According to prosecutors, Brenna Marie Doyle used identification material stolen during a January riot that damaged an FBI car in Minneapolis , Fox News reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote, “Threatening an FBI agent and their family is a red line. We will find you. We will arrest you. And we will hold you fully accountable.”

Who is Brenna Marie Doyle? Not much has been revealed about Doyle except that she threatened to kill a federal law enforcement officer in Minnesota with the intention to retaliate against the officer for carrying out official duties, prosecutors alleged in a federal criminal complaint. Doyle allegedly also threatened to kill members of the officer’s immediate family, specifically the officer’s spouse and child, according to authorities. Prosecutors also alleged that Doyle left three threatening voicemails sent across state lines, targeting the officer and the officer’s family.

Doyle has been arrested in connection with the January 14 incident in Minneapolis, during which rioters destroyed and stole equipment from an FBI vehicle, FBI Director Patel said.

"This is nearly a dozen public arrests the FBI and our partners have made in connection with the January 14 incident, where rioters destroyed a taxpayer-funded FBI vehicle and stole government property, including weapons," Patel told Fox News Digital on Monday. "Our teams have responded quickly and professionally in the days since despite a significant number of challenges.”

"The FBI will continue aggressively pursuing the violent criminal actors who attack or threaten our law enforcement, impede their lawful operations, or destroy and vandalize government property – not just in Minneapolis but across the country," he added.

The FBI said that on January 14, several government vehicles were vandalized and broken into when agents were reportedly responding to an alleged assault on a federal officer. At the time, federal property was allegedly taken from the vehicles.