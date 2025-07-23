Who is Bryan Johnson, the anti-ageing millionaire, who wants to sell his business?

Anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson has announced that he is considering shutting down or selling Blueprint, his anti-ageing project, because it is literally a “pain in the a ** company.” Bryan Johnson may abandon his wellness company Blueprint to dedicate his efforts to a broader initiative called 'Don't Die.' Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The 47-year-old entrepreneur from California made his fortune selling his payments platform, Braintree (which had acquired Venmo), to PayPal for $800 million. He has since spent his fortune slowing, and even reversing, the ageing process.

“I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company,” Johnson told Wired. He said he’s “so close” to shutting down or selling Blueprint. Originally inspired by his search for a clean protein powder, Blueprint became a platform for his strict routines and biological tracking.

ALSO READ| Bryan Johnson wants to shut down his anti-ageing startup Blueprint: 'Pain-in-the-a** company'

“I’ve been talking to people about this,” Johnson said. “The problem is now people see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side. I will not make that trade off … So yeah, I don’t want it.”

What Bryan Johnson will do after selling Blueprint

Instead, Johnson is turning his attention to ‘Don’t Die,’ a growing community of biohackers who share his vision of defeating “all causes of human and planetary death.”

Often referred to as “the most measured human,” Johnson follows an intense regimen: dozens of daily supplements, no sugar or alcohol, eating all his meals before noon, and obsessively tracking everything from his heart to his kidneys. “They may speak for themselves what they need to be in their ideal state,” he told Wired.

Notably, in 2023, Johnson even attempted a plasma swap with his teenage son in hopes of rejuvenating his own body. That didn’t pan out. “I was no longer injecting my son’s blood,” he later wrote on X, adding he had “upgraded” to a different protocol.

ALSO READ| Who is Bryan Johnson, ‘anti-ageing millionaire’ meeting Zomato's Deepinder Goyal today?

The Anti-ageing millionaire now believes he already has a digital version of himself. “Currently, in a very crude form, I have a Bryan A1 that has digested everything I’ve ever said,” he said. “And that Bryan A1 is pretty good.”

“When you give birth to superintelligence,” Johnson added, “the entire game of humanity shifts … to existence itself.”