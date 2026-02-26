Who is Bryan Shanley Sack? Ann Arbor pediatric urologist, 43, charged with child porn possession

Sack also taught at the University of Michigan School of Medicine. There, his position was listed as clinical associate professor of urology in 2024.

Sack is a pediatric urologist who was affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio. A spokesperson said in a statement that he has been terminated from his position, according to the outlet.

An Ann Arbor resident and doctor has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography crimes, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Bryan Shanley Sack, 43, is facing six felonies including aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material, and use of a computer to commit a crime.

Meanwhile, Detective Sgt. Kenneth Weismiller with Michigan State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, said the charges are not related to his job. "The case is ongoing," he said. “We don't have any information that this case is connected to his occupation.”

Sack was arrested following an investigation initiated when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Digital evidence was seized from Sack’s residence, where a search warrant was conducted.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital released a statement confirming Sack’s termination.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Bryan Sack, MD, who was employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo for approximately 18 months,” the statement said. "We are deeply shocked and concerned by this situation. Upon learning of the charge, Dr. Sack was immediately terminated and no longer has access to our patients, facilities or medical records.”

It added, "At this time, our understanding from law enforcement is that the charges are not related to his clinical work including Nationwide Children's – Toledo. We are committed to the safety, support, and privacy of all children and will continue to monitor this situation closely."

If convicted, Sack faces up to ten years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, as well as up to four years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material, plus up to fifteen years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.