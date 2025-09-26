Ann Arbor shooting: Massive police response at Packard and Platt - What is happening?

Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting incident at Packard and Platt on Friday. One person has been wounded and taken to the hospital and three suspects are in custody. Ann Arbor police responded to shooting reports on Friday(Unsplash)

“AAPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Packard and Platt. Avoid the area. More information to follow,” the police department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“One patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Three suspects are in custody. There is no active threat to the community. Continue to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing,” it further added.

This comes as a man, who was injured during an armed robbery, was not charged for fatally shooting the robber. The 53-year-old man who was injured by a shooting on July 23 in Ypsilanti Township was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ann Arbor is a city in southeastern Michigan, located about 45 miles west of Detroit. It is best known as the home of the University of Michigan.

This comes days after a sniper opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, killing one person. The suspect was identified on Wednesday as Joshua Jahn, 29, a Dallas-area resident who previously attended a community college and had worked as a solar panel installer. He had climbed to his rooftop sniper's perch using a ladder carried to the scene atop his car, Larson said.

His writings were discovered during a search of his home in Fairview, Texas, Larson told reporters.

"Yes, it was just me and my brain," she quoted one of his notes as saying, adding the messages showed a "game plan" for the attack.