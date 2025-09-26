Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ann Arbor shooting: Massive police response at Packard and Platt - What is happening?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Sept 26, 2025 11:51 pm IST

Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting incident at Packard and Platt on Friday.

Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting incident at Packard and Platt on Friday. One person has been wounded and taken to the hospital and three suspects are in custody.

Ann Arbor police responded to shooting reports on Friday(Unsplash)
Ann Arbor police responded to shooting reports on Friday(Unsplash)

“AAPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Packard and Platt. Avoid the area. More information to follow,” the police department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“One patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Three suspects are in custody. There is no active threat to the community. Continue to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing,” it further added.

Read More: Tyler Robinson ‘made contact’ with police after shooting Charlie Kirk; chilling details emerge

This comes as a man, who was injured during an armed robbery, was not charged for fatally shooting the robber. The 53-year-old man who was injured by a shooting on July 23 in Ypsilanti Township was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ann Arbor is a city in southeastern Michigan, located about 45 miles west of Detroit. It is best known as the home of the University of Michigan.

This comes days after a sniper opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, killing one person. The suspect was identified on Wednesday as Joshua Jahn, 29, a Dallas-area resident who previously attended a community college and had worked as a solar panel installer. He had climbed to his rooftop sniper's perch using a ladder carried to the scene atop his car, Larson said.

His writings were discovered during a search of his home in Fairview, Texas, Larson told reporters.

"Yes, it was just me and my brain," she quoted one of his notes as saying, adding the messages showed a "game plan" for the attack.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Ann Arbor shooting: Massive police response at Packard and Platt - What is happening?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On