Ann Arbor shooting: Massive police response at Packard and Platt - What is happening?
Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting incident at Packard and Platt on Friday.
Ann Arbor police responded to a shooting incident at Packard and Platt on Friday. One person has been wounded and taken to the hospital and three suspects are in custody.
“AAPD is investigating a shooting in the area of Packard and Platt. Avoid the area. More information to follow,” the police department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“One patient was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Three suspects are in custody. There is no active threat to the community. Continue to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing,” it further added.
Read More: Tyler Robinson ‘made contact’ with police after shooting Charlie Kirk; chilling details emerge
This comes as a man, who was injured during an armed robbery, was not charged for fatally shooting the robber. The 53-year-old man who was injured by a shooting on July 23 in Ypsilanti Township was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ann Arbor is a city in southeastern Michigan, located about 45 miles west of Detroit. It is best known as the home of the University of Michigan.
This comes days after a sniper opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, killing one person. The suspect was identified on Wednesday as Joshua Jahn, 29, a Dallas-area resident who previously attended a community college and had worked as a solar panel installer. He had climbed to his rooftop sniper's perch using a ladder carried to the scene atop his car, Larson said.
His writings were discovered during a search of his home in Fairview, Texas, Larson told reporters.
"Yes, it was just me and my brain," she quoted one of his notes as saying, adding the messages showed a "game plan" for the attack.