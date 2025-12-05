Who is Bryce Campbell? Charges against Lutsen Lodge fire suspect explained

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), State Fire Marshall and the Cook County Attorney's Office of the state of Minnesota announced on December 4, 2025, that they have arrested and formally charged Bryce Campbell in connection with the blaze that destroyed the main building of the Lutsen Lodge on February 6, 2024. The historic Lutsen Lodge went up in flames in 2024.(X/@MorganWolfeNews)

The historic resort, a fixture along Lake Superior’s North Shore, was gutted by an overnight fire that left only chimneys standing.

Who is Bryce Campbell, and what are the charges he is facing?

Bryce Campbell, 41, is the owner of the Lutsen Lodge, a three-story wooden structure dating back to the late 1800s.

According to Fox9, records from Campbell's phone and Facebook accounts showed conversations about financial difficulties and jokes about setting the resort on fire, including responding "just burn it" to a Facebook message regarding money that was due days before the incident.

On the night of the fire, Campbell was located close to the resort according to surveillance footage and phone records.

Campbell is now accused of arson and insurance fraud, as per the charges filed by the state's investigative team. Prosecutors allege that the blaze was deliberately set and that Campbell stood to benefit from a major insurance payout.

At a press briefing, officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), along with the State Fire Marshal and the Cook County Attorney’s Office, confirmed the charges and said the arrest comes after a thorough investigation involving forensic analysis, review of financial records, and interviews.

The lodge was plagued by problems before the fire

The main building of Lutsen Lodge had passed a fire-safety inspection in July 2023 that flagged seven violations, of which four were reportedly fixed.

The unresolved issues included concerns about sprinkler systems, fire-alarm documentation and emergency lighting. These issues raised questions long before the blaze about whether the building was being properly maintained.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on February 6, 2024. Staff reported smoke coming from the lobby floor; by morning, the entire wooden building had been consumed, with no guests present and no casualties.

Following the incident, several neighboring cabin owners whose properties were under the resort's management filed lawsuits alleging they had not received rental payments for months, which fanned rumors that the resort was having financial difficulties before the fire.

The resort was bought by Campbell in 2018. The resort's insurance coverage was allegedly significantly improved by him before the tragedy. Charges state that Campbell's past-due and near-due obligations totaled more than $14 million at the time of the incident.

The future of the Lutsen Lodge Property and its ownership is unknown.