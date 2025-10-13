Who is Camille Lamb? Below Deck star arrested in Mississippi, here is why

Below Deck star Camille Lamb was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence). She was detained in the State of Mississippi at approximately 3 am on Saturday, according to TMZ, which cited jail records. Below Deck star Camille Lamb's mugshot((St. Louis Police Department))

Lamb earned a $1,000 bond and was freed 12 hours after her detention.

Camille made an appearance on season ten of Below Deck, however she was sacked in the middle of the season because of her altercations with Alissa Humber, which caused morale to spiral out of control.

According to TMZ, Lamb started a career in country music, shared exclusive content on her OnlyFans, and competed on American Idol in 2021.

Who is Camille Lamb?

Camille made an appearance during season 10 of the Bravo TV series, which ran from 2022 to 2023.

She was dismissed from the crew by Captain Sandy Yawn in a January 2023 episode for drinking on the job and spending the night out before a significant day.

Camille competed for American Idol in 2021 prior to her time on reality TV. Later, she released the country-influenced tracks Cool Like Me and Bad Girl.

She has been sailing since she was nine years old and hails from a family of merchant seamen, according to Bravo's website.

She was fired from Below Deck in 2023 after a heated altercation with another stew, Alissa Humber.

After being compelled to condemn Camille's actions, Chief Stew Fraser Olender expressed his frustration in an interview, saying, “I don't know how many more chances I can give.”

Fraser acknowledged that he still harbored feelings for Camille despite calling her out.

“I have hope in people, and no one believed in me, ever, and I turned things around for myself. So I feel like I can see a little bit of that in everyone. So I always will give another chance,” he clarified.