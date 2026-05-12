Who is Carsen Richards? 5 things to know on Chase Matthew band's bassist amid child sexual abuse arrest

Carsen Richards, a bassist associated with the band of Country singer Chase Matthew, has been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly sexually molesting a minor. Carsen was taken into custody on Saturday in Kentucky's Owensboro, local news outlets reported. Chase Matthew (L) and Carsen Richards (R), bassist with Matthew's band accused of sexually abusing autistic child. (Chase Matthew on Instagram and Daviess County Detention Center)

14 News of Kentucky reports that Carsen Richards, 22, was in Owensboro to perform in the BQ and Barrels on Saturday night (May 9).

The arrest of the musician has sparked a reaction from Chase Matthew who published a statement in which he said that he was not aware of the allegations. Matthew added that it made him "sick to my stomach" and clarified that he does not support such behavior.

"The reality is, you don’t always know what someone may be doing outside of your workplace, and nothing would have made me believe this was a possibility," Matthew wrote. "As of his arrest this past weekend, this individual was immediately removed from the band and is no longer associated with me or my team in any capacity.

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“And I want to be very clear: I do not support or tolerate behavior of this kind whatsoever.”