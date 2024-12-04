Who is Chad Chronister? Trump's DEA pick ditches President-elect by rejecting ‘honor of a lifetime’

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to serve as Administrator of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has withdrawn his nomination in light of his continued dedication to community projects. Chad Chronister stated that there was “more work to be done” for netizens in the county..(Getty)

In a statement on X on Wednesday, Chronister stated, “To have been nominated by President-Elect @realDonaldTrump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honour of a lifetime.”

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling,” the Sheriff added.

Chronister pledged to remain sheriff and conveyed his gratitude for the nomination.

Chad Chronister's work experience

Chronister has worked in local law enforcement for almost thirty years, but he has no prior expertise with the kinds of international operations that the DEA oversees.

When Trump announced his name, DEA officers expressed shock while speaking to the New York Times, saying that they had never heard of him.

The DEA's duty involves enforcing drug laws and regulations pertaining to controlled drugs. It has 91 overseas offices spread throughout 68 nations.

Chad Chronister's decision draws mixed responses

However, Chronister's decision has drawn conflicting responses, with Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky criticising Chronister's previous actions during the COVID-19 outbreak. “This sheriff ordered the arrest of a pastor for holding services during the COVID panic. He was tapped by Trump to head the DEA. Glad to see him withdraw from consideration. Next time politicians lose their ever-lovin minds, he can redeem himself by following the Constitution,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, District 1 Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini referred to his withdrawal as a “huge win for liberty.”

Commentator Liz Wheeler was among the conservatives who opposed Chronister's pick for the post. “Chad Chronister is a COVID tyrant who arrested a Christian pastor... Chronister abused his power; he’s unfit to lead the DEA,” she wrote in X.

In support of Chronister, Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said, “What disqualifies somebody?” highlighting the fact that “we all make mistakes in life.” Speaking to Fox News, he asked to show him someone who has never made a mistake in their past life.