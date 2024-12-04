Why Iranian hackers repeatedly targeting Trump allies like Kash Patel

Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, was recently informed by the bureau that he had been the target of an Iranian cyberattack, according to sources familiar with the matter. Hackers are believed to have gained access to at least some of Patel’s communications, per CNN. US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel as FBI director on November 30, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Patel, an Indian American and long-time Trump ally, is known for his sharp criticism of the FBI and intelligence community. Recently nominated to lead the FBI, Patel has proposed major reforms, including relocating its headquarters, limiting its intelligence role, and cutting the general counsel’s office. He advocates purging employees opposing Trump’s agenda and refocusing the FBI on law enforcement over politics.

Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for the transition team, issued a statement to CNN and The Washington Post noting Patel’s prior work. “Kash Patel was a key part of the first Trump administration’s efforts against the terrorist Iranian regime and will implement President Trump’s policies to protect America from adversaries as the FBI Director,” Pfeiffer said.

Iranian hackers have also targeted other Trump affiliates

Patel is not the only member of Trump’s team to face cyber threats in recent months. The FBI recently notified Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s lead attorneys and his pick for deputy attorney general, that his cellphone had been hacked by Chinese operatives, according to sources.

The Chinese government has denied involvement in the breach. Blanche is the second Trump attorney who is believed to have been targeted by foreign hackers. In August, attorney Lindsey Halligan was also reportedly targeted by Iranian hackers in a separate incident.

In June, they reportedly breached the email account of Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, and used it to attempt access to a senior Trump campaign official’s account.

The cyberattacks appear to be part of a broader effort by Iran to target Trump’s allies. Donald Trump Jr. has publicly stated that the FBI informed him of being “one of the top targets” of Iranian hackers.