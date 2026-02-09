Who is Charlie Puth’s wife? What to know about Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is set to take center stage at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on Feb 8, per local time, performing the national anthem as part of the NFL’s pregame lineup. While the focus will be on the Grammy-nominated singer’s performance, interest has also grown around his married life. Charlie Puth married Brooke Sansone in September 2024. (Instagram/ @charlieputh, @puthbrooke)

Puth is best known for hits such as “See You Again” and “Attention.

According to Rolling Stone reporting from January 20, 2026, Charlie Puth told the magazine he auditioned and applied to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LX, describing how he sent a demo and pursued the role.

Who is Charlie Puth’s wife? Charlie Puth married Brooke Sansone in September 2024. The couple, who grew up near each other in New Jersey, have known one another since childhood, with their families sharing a long-standing friendship, according to People.

Puth previously described their connection as grounding, noting that Sansone knew him “before the fame” and understood the realities of his life in music.

Also Read: Is Bad Bunny still performing at Super Bowl? Charlie Puth announcement fuels cancelation rumors

The pair were first romantically linked in 2022 and made their red carpet debut in February 2023 at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles. They became engaged in September 2023, reported Vogue, before tying the knot a year later at Puth’s family home in Montecito, California.

Brooke Sansone’s background and career Sansone was raised in New Jersey by parents Paul Sansone Jr. and Chris Sansone and grew up alongside her two brothers. Her family owns Sansone Jr.’s 66 Automall, a well-known car dealership business in the state, according to The List.

She attended Red Bank Catholic High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the College of Charleston in 2021. Sansone has since built a career in digital marketing and public relations, working with New York-based interior design firm Butter and Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Also Read: Is Bad Bunny still performing at Super Bowl? Charlie Puth announcement fuels cancelation rumors

In addition to her professional work, Sansone has developed a following as a fashion and lifestyle content creator. She co-runs the Instagram account Thee Closet Next Door, which features curated outfit inspiration, and is active on TikTok sharing style and travel content.

In October 2025, Puth and Sansone announced they were expecting their first child. The couple shared the news via social media and in the music video for Puth’s song “Changes,” marking a new chapter as they head into one of the biggest public moments of his career.