Who is Dameian Roberson? Rapper Zeethewizard's photos with suspect in fatal shooting surfaces

While the relation of the suspect to the rapper remains under wraps, photos of the two together have surfaced on social media. The photos were posted from what appears to be the Instagram handle of Dameian Roberson, indicating that he was likely close to the rapper.

Dameian Roberson faces murder charges for allegedly shooting Zeethewizard fatally in the incident. Five other people were injured in the exchange of fire, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department arrested 24-year-old Dameian Roberson in the fatal shooting of local rapper, Zeethewizard n January 1. The rapper, whose real name is Zecqurie Fields, 25, was shot in an incident outside the Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub on New Year's Eve.

Rapper Zeethewizard was critically injured in the shooting and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. It has not been revealed what led to the shooting except that an altercation broke out among the group. They were present at the Pinkhouse Dallas for the nightclub's opening day on New Year's Eve.

What Happened To Zeethewizard? According to the family members of the rapper, Zeethewizard was booked to perform at the opening. According to reports, the rapper personally knew the club owners and was present at the opening with his family.

According to reports, his set started around midnight with his family in the audience. While they left after the performance, Zeethewizard stayed back and celebrated. Then, at around 3:45 a.m., the shooting broke out, per the Dallas Police Department.

The family said that they were not present when the altercation broke out and were alerted about the shooting later in the morning.

Further details on Dameian Roberson are expected to surface as he makes his court appearance.