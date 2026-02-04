Who is Daniel Siad? ‘Epstein trafficker's' photo with Woody Allen, emails with Jean-Luc Brunel viral

The newly released files related to the Jeffrey Epstein probe have brought the spotlight to Daniel Siad, an alleged trafficker who purportedly scouted girls for Epstein. This undated, redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows Jeffery Epstein, left, and Woody Allen, far right. (AP)

Siad has attracted a lot of attention over his email exchanges with the French model agent and Epstein associate, Jean-Luc Brunel. An alleged photo of Siad with the late Hollywood director, Woody Allen, is also doing the rounds. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the photo.

In fact, the name of Daniel Siad occur dozens of times in several of the Epstein documents - most prominently in the exchanges with Brunel and Epstein.

In fact, a simple search across the Department of Justice's Epstein files library reveals that Daniel Siad's name occurs at least 1884 times, mostly across Data Sheets 9 and 10. So, who is Daniel Siad? What role did he have in the Epstein trafficking network? Here's what we know.

Who Is Daniel Siad? Daniel Siad was a key associate of Jeffrey Epstein, who, along with model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, operated Epstein's trafficking network in Europe. In one of the newly released documents, Siad identifies himself as a Berber Jew in an email to Jean-Luc Brunel dated October 28, 2009.

"I will not disappoint you. You have my Berber Jew's word (sic)," he wrote in the email (source: ESTA00767847). In another email tip released as part of the Epstein probe, there is mention of Siad as a "scout" for Jean-Luc Brunel (EFTA00017956).

A recent report by Spanish news outlet ARA noted that Siad was a "facilitator" of girls for Epstein from Barcelona. In fact, the emails revealed that Daniel Siad helped Epstein with trafficking from various countries, including Australia, Cuba, and most of Europe. In many of the emails, they also discuss terms of payments for the scouted girls.

However, as of now, a clear identity of who exactly Daniel Siad had not been established. Although, several unverified photos Siad are doing rounds on social media

Brunel, meanwhile, was a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein. He founded MC2 Model Management. Brunel faced multiple sexual assault allegations and was arrested in 2020. Brunel denied wrongdoing but died by suicide in a Paris jail in 2022.