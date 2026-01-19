Who is David Courvelle? Ex-ICE agent pleads guilty to sexual abuse of Nicaraguan detainee

Amid the ongoing protests in various states in the US over the deployment of ICE agents, the rap sheet of a recently convicted ICE officer from Louisiana has resurfaced. David Courvelle, a former ICE officer posted in Louisiana, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a Nicaraguan detainee earlier in January. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Representational) (REUTERS)

With the outrage against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents growing, the records of Courvelle are all over the internet again. So, who is David Courvelle? What did he plead guilty to? Let's discuss.

Who Is David Courvelle? David Courvelle is A 56-year-old former detention officer at an ICE facility in Louisiana. In December 2025, he entered a guilty plea admitting to the sexual abuse of a Nicaraguan detainee with whom Courvelle allegedly had a relationship.

Courvelle resigned from the ICE in July 2025, when the allegations against him first surfaced. He reportedly confessed to the sexual abuse during an interrogation in September 2025.

Courvelle faces one count of sexual abuse of an inmate in a federal detention facility. The facility is run by Geo Group Inc., a private enterprise authorized by the ICE to run detention facilities.

What Are The Charges Against David Courvelle The details of the allegations against David Courvelle were revealed in the court documents in the case unsealed earlier this month. The documents detail the nature of the romantic relationship that former agent Courvelle and the Nicaraguan detainee had.

Also read: Don Lemon faces serious accusations after Minneapolis anti-ICE protestors storm Cities Church mid-service - Watch

It was revealed that Courvelle brought gifts and pictures of his children for the detainee to see. According to the court documents, the two of them “participated in sexual contact on multiple occasions.” However, the relationship became known in May 2025 after the pair was spotted coming out of a janitorial closet.

A probe was launched by the ICE Office of the Inspector General and Courvelle resigned from his position soon after, in July 2025. Initially, Courvelle denied the relationship, the court docs noted, before eventually confessing in an interview with the investigators in September 2025.

He was released on a bond of $10,000 and his trial is scheduled for April 10, The Independent reported.