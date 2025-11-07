Who is David Hanson? Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly filming patients nude

David Hanson, a chiropractor from Batavia, Illinois, was arrested on Thursday for alleged recording over 180 patient's nudes at his facility in Batavia. The charging document show that most of the patients were female - some also children. He faces multiple pornography charges in Kent County, Illinois. David Hanson, a chiropractor who ran Hanson Family Chiropractic in Illinois' Batavia, was arrested for secretly filming nudes of over 180 patients.(Kane County State's Attorney)

Hanson has been identified as the owner of Batavia-based Hanson Family Chiropractic. He faces a total of 11 pornography and related charges in Kent County, the Ken County States' Attorney Announced after his arrest.

Police said that separate to the recordings, police, upon searching his home, also found incriminating child sexual abuse material.

Who is David Hanson?

According to the website of Hanson Family Chiropractic, David Hanson is the lead therapist and co-owner the facility in Batavia. The bio on his website states that he worked in business "for a while" before venturing into chiropractic. He holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from the National University of Health Sciences, the website states.

The website also lists David Hanson's wife, Kristen Hanson, as the other co-owner and head of marketing of Hanson Family Chiropractic. Her bio states that she was a former teacher who is "passionate about working with and advocating for children."

David Hanson is set to be produced in court on November 10, Monday.

What Is David Hanson Accused Of?

David Hanson is accused of using hidden cameras to secretly record his patients while they undressed before he administered treatment to them. Most of the videos appear to have been made in a room with red lights, possibly used for near-infrared light therapy, Fox News reported, citing the charging document.