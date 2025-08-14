Who is Deon Lewis? Green card holder detained by ICE begs for deportation

A green card holder has asked to be deported from the US, saying he is in chronic pain in a Texas immigration detention center, where he claims he has not received treatment for sickle cell disease, the Houston Chronicle reported. Held in ICE custody, Deon Lewis waived appeal rights to speed up deportation, saying his health is failing and detention conditions are worsening his condition.(GofundMe)

Who is Deon Lewis?

Deon Lewis, 43, has been a legal permanent resident since 1993. He was born with a condition that affects blood flow, can cause severe pain, and may lead to organ damage or stroke.

“It’s only a matter of time before something really bad happens to me,” he told the Houston Chronicle. “Why haven’t I been deported yet? I’ve been begging these people to deport me.”

A member of his legal team has even pointed to his criminal record to push for faster deportation so he can get treatment.

President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to remove millions of undocumented migrants as part of his pledge for mass deportations.

Along with people without legal status, some immigrants with valid documents, including green cards and visas, have also been detained. Immigration authorities have faced more scrutiny amid misconduct claims, with ICE at the center of the immigration debate.

Lewis has had lung surgery and previously had medication that helped him function, the outlet reported.

He has been held in Houston since June 30 after being detained earlier in Louisiana, according to the Chronicle. His lawyers say he has been denied medication in Texas and has fainted from pain. In mid-July, he agreed to a stipulated removal order, waiving his right to appeal or seek judicial review, saying his main goal is to be released.

Deon Lewis was arrested in 2002 and 2020

Lewis has a criminal record going back to 2002, when he was arrested for cocaine possession, pleaded guilty, and was put on probation. In 2020, he was arrested again on marijuana and cocaine possession charges and for carrying a firearm.

“I’ve been in this country since I was 11 years old. Yeah, I did something wrong,” he said. “Since then, I went on to start my own business. I’ve got five children that I take care of. I’ve never been on child support for any of them,” he told the outlet.

An ICE spokesperson said, “He is the definition of a threat to public safety and will remain in ICE custody until his removal can be carried out.”

Lewis said he and his wife, Roxanne Lewis, have offered to pay his travel costs themselves to speed up his release.

“And that’s without me even knowing what I’m going into. I just want to get out of here so I can get medical attention,” Lewis said.

Deon Lewis is a business owner

Roxanne wrote on GoFundMe, “Deon is an asset to his community and has been for over 30 years in the United States. He is a business owner. Providing jobs and transportation to the public. Please help Deon to be released and free from this horrible situation which has affected, devastated, destroying all of us so much.”

Rina Gandhi, one of Lewis’ attorneys, told the Houston Chronicle, “He’s not fighting or disputing removal — he’s trying to leave due to his severe health concerns and everyone agrees to his removal. So why is he still here? His rap sheet shouldn’t matter. If anything, it should speed things up.” Lewis will remain in ICE custody until removal proceedings are completed.