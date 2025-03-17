Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Drake Sweet? US Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver, 36, off the coast of Naples

BySumanti Sen
Mar 17, 2025 10:59 AM IST

Drake Sweet, 36, reportedly disappeared while free diving 70 miles offshore.

The US Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing free diver off the coast of Naples. Drake Sweet, 36, reportedly disappeared while free diving 70 miles offshore.

Who is Drake Sweet? US Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver, 36, off the coast of Naples (GoFundMe)
Who is Drake Sweet? US Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver, 36, off the coast of Naples (GoFundMe)

Last week, Sweet was out on a 21-foot personal vessel with a friend when he went down but failed to resurface. A multi-unit search from the Fort Myers Beach and Clearwater Coast Guard Stations was prompted after his friend activated an emergency beacon.

Crews searched deep waters of about 130 feet, and scoured the area by dea and air. However, the coast guard suspended the efforts after searching around 4,275 square miles, Fox 4 reported.

Freediving is a kind of underwater diving where one has to hold their breath instead of using scuba gear. It is also referred to as breath-hold diving or skin diving.

Who is Drake Sweet?

Sweet has a little less than 4,000 followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as “Spearfisherman” and “Camera Opperator”. Most of his posts are focused on his experiences in adventures during diving.

Sweet is also the Director of Photography of Bison Films, with the website praising his “keen, creative eye.” According to the website, Bison Films is “your one-stop-shop for high quality, professional photo & video content for your website, social media and television commercials.” It offers services such as screenwriting, storyboarding, producing, directing, filming, editing, color correcting, and more.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support private search efforts for Sweet. “We’re raising funds to support continued private sector search for Drake Sweet until he is home,” the page reads. “Drake went missing while freediving on March 13th. Some of his gear was retrieved at the scene however he has not been located.”

It adds, “The outpouring of support, resources and search and rescue teams has been incredible to see. Thank you for your love for Drake. Let’s bring him home.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On