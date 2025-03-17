The US Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing free diver off the coast of Naples. Drake Sweet, 36, reportedly disappeared while free diving 70 miles offshore. Who is Drake Sweet? US Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver, 36, off the coast of Naples (GoFundMe)

Last week, Sweet was out on a 21-foot personal vessel with a friend when he went down but failed to resurface. A multi-unit search from the Fort Myers Beach and Clearwater Coast Guard Stations was prompted after his friend activated an emergency beacon.

Crews searched deep waters of about 130 feet, and scoured the area by dea and air. However, the coast guard suspended the efforts after searching around 4,275 square miles, Fox 4 reported.

Freediving is a kind of underwater diving where one has to hold their breath instead of using scuba gear. It is also referred to as breath-hold diving or skin diving.

Who is Drake Sweet?

Sweet has a little less than 4,000 followers on Instagram, where he describes himself as “Spearfisherman” and “Camera Opperator”. Most of his posts are focused on his experiences in adventures during diving.

Sweet is also the Director of Photography of Bison Films, with the website praising his “keen, creative eye.” According to the website, Bison Films is “your one-stop-shop for high quality, professional photo & video content for your website, social media and television commercials.” It offers services such as screenwriting, storyboarding, producing, directing, filming, editing, color correcting, and more.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support private search efforts for Sweet. “We’re raising funds to support continued private sector search for Drake Sweet until he is home,” the page reads. “Drake went missing while freediving on March 13th. Some of his gear was retrieved at the scene however he has not been located.”

It adds, “The outpouring of support, resources and search and rescue teams has been incredible to see. Thank you for your love for Drake. Let’s bring him home.”