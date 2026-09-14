Who is Ellie Acra? White House defends staffer, tears into ‘sick freak’ journalist over viral Ireland incident
Ellie Acra, a press assistant in the Trump White House, faced backlash after a video showed her directing photographers during the President's Ireland visit.
The White House has once again labeled journalist Aaron Rupar a “sick freak” as officials stood by staffer Ellie Acra, following a viral video that depicted her instructing photographers to avoid President Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland.
This confrontation arises merely a day after the administration's Rapid Response 47 account employed comparable language to blast Rupar regarding a different post that involved Trump aide Natalie Harp, intensifying the already public dispute between the White House and the independent journalist.
What transpired in the Ellie Acra video?
The most recent controversy revolves around video recorded at Shannon International Airport in County Clare, Ireland, during the POTUS' visit this past weekend.
In the video, Acra is seen directing members of the press corps away from a section close to Trump and his family on the runway.
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Rupar posted the clip on X, writing: "Another blonde Trump flunkie starts literally shoving photographers away from Trump."
The Rapid Response 47 account of the White House dismissed that description, stating: “This is a press wrangler doing her job and doing it well.”
The account then launched a personal attack on Rupar, asserting: “Aaron, meanwhile, is gutter trash (in his 40s) who spends his days hiding behind his keyboard and making disturbing comments about women doing their jobs. Truly a sick freak!”
Rupar then responded by stating that the administration was once again fixating on his age, mentioning that the "taxpayer-funded incitement account" was blasting him for being in his 40s and promoting harassment.
In another post, he pointed out that it was the second consecutive day the account had aimed its attacks at him.
Who is Ellie Acra?
Acra is employed in the travel office of the Trump White House and frequently travels with the president on various trips.
Having graduated from Greensburg Community High School and Purdue University, Acra has a background as a reporter prior to her current role in the administration, where she serves as a press assistant.
Acra hails from a prominent business family in southeastern Indiana.
Her grandfather, Richard "Rick" Acra, has been the owner of the Acra Automotive Group dealership network for many years and was recognized as a local Hometown Hero in 2026 for his extensive contributions to both business and the community.
The Acra family has a long-standing presence in the Greensburg area, spanning several generations.
What is the reason behind Aaron Rupar's conflict with the White House?
The most recent interaction comes after a previous clash involving Trump aide Natalie Harp.
On Saturday, Rupar shared a picture of Harp at a White House event in Ireland, accompanied by the caption: "Look who made the trip to Ireland! #TravelWithNatalie."
Rapid Response 47 reacted by labeling him a "sick, deluded freak (in his 40s)" and claimed he was sharing “creepy things.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More