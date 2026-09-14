Who is Ellie Acra? White House defends staffer, tears into ‘sick freak’ journalist over viral Ireland incident

The White House has once again labeled journalist Aaron Rupar a “sick freak” as officials stood by staffer Ellie Acra, following a viral video that depicted her instructing photographers to avoid President Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland. White House supports Ellie Acra amid controversy over her conduct during Trump's Ireland trip. (Ellie Acra/LinkedIN)

This confrontation arises merely a day after the administration's Rapid Response 47 account employed comparable language to blast Rupar regarding a different post that involved Trump aide Natalie Harp, intensifying the already public dispute between the White House and the independent journalist.

What transpired in the Ellie Acra video? The most recent controversy revolves around video recorded at Shannon International Airport in County Clare, Ireland, during the POTUS' visit this past weekend.

In the video, Acra is seen directing members of the press corps away from a section close to Trump and his family on the runway.

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Rupar posted the clip on X, writing: "Another blonde Trump flunkie starts literally shoving photographers away from Trump."

The Rapid Response 47 account of the White House dismissed that description, stating: “This is a press wrangler doing her job and doing it well.”

The account then launched a personal attack on Rupar, asserting: “Aaron, meanwhile, is gutter trash (in his 40s) who spends his days hiding behind his keyboard and making disturbing comments about women doing their jobs. Truly a sick freak!”

Rupar then responded by stating that the administration was once again fixating on his age, mentioning that the "taxpayer-funded incitement account" was blasting him for being in his 40s and promoting harassment.

In another post, he pointed out that it was the second consecutive day the account had aimed its attacks at him.