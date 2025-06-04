Who is Garon Nathaniel Killian? Catawba County, NC, mass shooting suspect identified as a Lenoir man

Authorities have identified Garon Nathaniel Killian, 20, of Lenoir, as the suspect in a mass shooting that left one person dead and 11 others injured at a party in Catawba County on Sunday. Garon Nathaniel Killian has been identified as the suspect in Catawba County, NC, mass shooting.(UnSplash)

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Killian allegedly opened fire during a gathering on Walnut Acres Drive, shooting 12 people. One of the victims, 58-year-old Shawn Hood, also from Lenoir, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a statement confirming Killian’s identity and announcing charges against him.

“Garon Nathaniel Killian (20) of Lenoir, NC, has been taken into custody in relation to the mass shooting on Walnut Acres Dr. Killian has been charged with one (1) count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Killian is being held under no bond in the Newton Detention Facility and has a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on 06/04/2025,” the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

"Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation. Arrests of additional suspects are anticipated. We do not anticipate releasing any additional information tonight."

What Happened

Deputies first responded to the Walnut Acres Drive residence around 11 p.m. Saturday following a noise complaint. After addressing the issue, they left the scene. Approximately two hours later, deputies, alongside officers from the Hickory Police Department, returned to the same home after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

At the scene, authorities discovered 12 victims. One, Shawn Hood, was deceased. The remaining 11 victims were transported to local hospitals.

As of Monday evening, seven victims remained hospitalized, with one listed in critical condition. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 58.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been disclosed.