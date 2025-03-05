Who is Heather Valentino? Mysterious woman seen with Elon Musk at Donald Trump speech identified

Heather Valentino has been identified as the mysterious woman seen beside Elon Musk during President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress, as reported by Newsweek. Mystery woman seen with Elon Musk at Donald Trump speech identified as Heather Valentino.(X/ @Dragonboy155)

Valentino gained significant attention after a viral video showed Musk asking her if she would like some water during the event. In the clip, Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, is seen grabbing two bottles of water before hesitantly offering one to Valentino. She politely declines with a warm smile.

The video, shared on X by user @Dragonboy155, has garnered over 4 million views. The post was captioned: “Elon 'would you like some water and a baby?' Beautiful blonde lady ‘Oh sure thank you so much.’ Elon is going to make number 15 tonight after the State of the Union.”

Elon Musk himself responded to the video with a laughing emoji.

The video sparked a range of reactions online.

“The way she was looking at him, they already know each other,” one speculated.

Another wrote, “For all of us nerds out there , just look at Elon Musk... You can do it! It's a lot cooler to be a nerd now than it used to be! Go out there and do your part in helping the human civilization thrive and continue well into the future! Make more babies!”

A third person wrote, “Imagine standing next to Elon Musk and trying to keep your mouth shut from asking a billion questions about what he thinks about EVERYTHING.”

Another user commented, “That’s the funniest thing I’ve see today!”

Who is Heather Valentino?

Heather Valentino is a licensed aesthetician and HydraFacial specialist, working in the beauty and cosmetics industry. According to Newsweek, she previously worked at an aesthetic spa and acne clinic in Pennsylvania. However, it remains unclear whether she and Musk know each other.