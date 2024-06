Indian American motel manager Hemant Mistry was tragically killed after being punched by a stranger in a motel parking lot in Oklahoma over the weekend when asked to leave the motel property. Indian-American motel manager Hemant Mistry(Facebook/Jyoti Mistry)

The 59-year-old succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after police responded to the assault near I-40 and Meridian Avenue on Saturday around 10 p.m.

Oklahoma police have arrested the assailant, 41-year-old Richard Lewis.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}