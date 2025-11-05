Who is Jacob Frey? All on Minneapolis mayor's family, career and net worth

Jacob Frey is back on the ballot in November 2025. Early polls show him just ahead - not by much - but enough to make him the mayor, in what will be his third and final term. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at an Election Night party in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Getty Images via AFP)

Some have argued whether he is the stable choice in a city that has seen upheaval, protest, rebuilding, new policy frameworks, and a national spotlight. Others are asking a different question: third term means what - continuity or stagnation? The race is still forming, but Frey is already at the center of the conversation.

Minneapolis Mayoral election: Who is Jacob Frey?

Frey did not begin in politics. He was a runner first - long-distance, competitive, scholarship-level. He attended Oakton High School in Virginia. In 2004, he attended the College of William & Mary on a track scholarship and earned a bachelor’s degree in government.

He then decided to study law at Villanova University School of Law, graduating cum laude in 2009. He moved into legal work, then into organizing and later public office.

Jacob Frey’s political career and rise in Minneapolis

He came onto the Minneapolis City Council representing Ward 3. From there, 2017’s mayoral election positioned him as a younger, active, consensus-driving figure in a shifting city. He has held the office since, steering Minneapolis through one of the most scrutinized periods in its modern history.

Inside Jacob Frey's family

Frey married Michelle Lilienthal in 2009 and later separated in 2014. In 2016, he married Sarah Clarke, a lobbyist with experience in nonprofit and small-business policy. They live in Northeast Minneapolis. Jacob and Sarah have two daughters: Frida Jade, born in 2020, and Estelle, born in 2025.

Key policies, administrative priorities for Jacob Frey

Frey aligns with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. His agenda, over two terms, has hit several consistent points:

Affordable housing: Push for more deeply affordable units and measurable increases compared to earlier administrations.

Police and safety reform: Adjustments to use-of-force standards, more crisis intervention personnel, restructuring of response models.

Climate goals: The Climate Legacy Initiative, a 2050 carbon-neutral target, and incremental municipal changes to match.

Net Worth

His net worth has not been disclosed publicly. The bulk of his income comes from mayoral salary, earlier legal work, and occasional teaching roles. In 2024, he earned $140,812, up 12.83% ($16,011) from 2023 to 2024. The 2025 race will hinge on whether Minneapolis wants to maintain continuity or pivot again.

