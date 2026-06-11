Who is Jacob Reses? JD Vance’s longtime chief of staff to leave Trump administration

Jacob Reses, chief of staff to US Vice President JD Vance, is expected to leave the Trump administration at the end of the summer, according to NBC News. Reses has served in the role since President Donald Trump and Vance took office in January 2025. Jacob Reses is a longtime Republican political aide who built a close working relationship with JD Vance. (Getty Images)

According to the report, Reses informed Vance of his plans several months ago after his wife became pregnant with their first child.

His future job plans have not yet been publicly disclosed, though people close to the vice president’s office told NBC News he is expected to remain closely connected to Vance’s political circle.

Who is Jacob Reses? Jacob Reses is a longtime Republican political aide who built a close working relationship with JD Vance during Vance’s successful 2022 US Senate campaign in Ohio.

Before joining Vance’s team, Reses worked for Heritage Action, the advocacy organisation linked to the conservative Heritage Foundation. He also previously worked for Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Reses became one of Vance’s closest advisers during the 2024 presidential campaign after Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate. According to NBC News, he was frequently seen travelling with Vance throughout the campaign and later joined the White House when the administration took office.

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Despite holding one of the most influential staff positions in the vice president’s office, Reses has largely maintained a low public profile and is known within Republican circles for avoiding media attention.

NBC News reported that Reses also developed strong working ties with senior Trump administration officials and White House staff members. Vice President Vance reportedly delivered a toast at Reses’ wedding earlier this year.

Another staffing exit The development marks another staffing shift within the vice president’s office, which has seen multiple personnel changes in recent months. However, sources cited by NBC News suggested Reses’ exit is viewed more as a personal decision than a political split.

In a statement shared with NBC News, Vance described Reses as one of the most trusted figures in his public life. “Jacob’s been by my side for my whole career in public life,” Vance said, adding that he could not have asked for “a more loyal and discerning advisor and friend” during his time in office.

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Praise from White House officials Following reports of his departure, several senior administration figures publicly praised Reses’ work inside the White House.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles described him as “an important part” of the administration’s leadership team, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said his “intellect, leadership, and humor will be missed”.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff also praised Reses, calling him “tough, smart, hardworking, and loyal,” and suggested his political career may not be over yet.