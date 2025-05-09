Who is Jeffy Yu? Crypto Zerebro co-founder found safe after faking his death

Zerebro co-founder Jeffy Yu was found to be alive and well at his parents' house after he appeared to shoot himself during a live stream, The San Francisco Standard reported on Thursday. After Yu faked his death, a meme coin was launched in his honour, and even accounts tied to Yu jumped up to a whopping $1.4 million, says a report by analytics firm Bubblemaps. Zerebro co-founder Jeffy Yu was found alive (X/Legacy)

Yu was found at his parents' home in Amazon Crockett. "I have been doxxed, I have been harassed. If yo you can find me, others can also find me", Yu was quoted as telling the San Francisco Standard upon the revelation.

