Who is Jesse R. Binnall? Kash Patel hires lawyer known for scrapped lawsuit against CNN after boozing report

The attorney that FBI Director Kash Patel has recruited to assist him in his battle against The Atlantic, which published a report alleging that he engages in “excessive drinking,” is recognized for multiple unsuccessful lawsuits aligned with MAGA. FBI Director Kash Patel faces scrutiny over alleged excessive drinking and a controversial trip to Nashville. (REUTERS)

Jesse Binnall served as the legal representative for former North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson in a defamation lawsuit against CNN that did not succeed. He also participated in President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

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Binnall warns The Atlantic “See you in court,” Binnall stated on X after The Atlantic released a report on Friday, which referenced sources close to Patel, 46, claiming he was causing concern among officials due to his excessive alcohol consumption, unpredictable conduct, and unexplained absences.

Binnall also disseminated a letter from Binnall Law Group, where he serves as a partner, requesting the outlet to refrain from publishing the exposé.

In the correspondence, the lawyer emphasized what he described as false and defamatory claims made by the outlet and included two accusations that The Atlantic chose not to publish.

The first accusation was that Patel was perceived as a "threat to public safety," and the second was that he had previously instructed his security detail to close the FBI Association store so he could shop unaccompanied, at one point expressing dissatisfaction that the merchandise “wasn't intimidating enough.”