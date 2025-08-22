Who is John Bolton? From Trump's ex-NSA to FBI target in classified information probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has searched the Maryland home and Washington office of John Bolton as part of an ongoing investigation into the handling of classified material, a source told Associated Press. FILE - National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters about Venezuela, outside the White House, May 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)(AP)

Bolton served as the National Security Adviser in Donald Trump’s first administration.

John Bolton not detained or charged

The source added that Bolton was neither detained nor charged. Meanwhile, Bolton’s spokesperson and the White House haven’t responded to the FBI raid, the AP report added. The Justice Department has refused to comment on the matter, the report stated.

Justice Department leaders hint at action

Although officials did not confirm the operation publicly, FBI Director Kash Patel’s cryptic social media post raised speculations. Patel wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Quote-tweeting Patel’s post, Attorney General Pam Bondi added, “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

The case appears to be connected to Bolton's 2020 memoir The Room Where It Happened. The Justice Department alleged that his book carried classified information, according to Reuters. Back then, the department had sued Bolton, but a judge had rejected the administration's bid to block publication.

The Reuters report added that the criminal investigation and lawsuit against Bolton were dropped after Joe Biden came into power in 2021.

Who is John Bolton?

Born in Baltimore in 1948, John Bolton is a veteran diplomat, lawyer, and former national security adviser under President Donald Trump, according to allgov.com.

Bolton served as the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2005-2006, the official website added.

He was Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security from 2001 to 2005.

Bolton has also been assistant attorney general in the Ronald Reagan administration, the website added.

Bolton is known as a foreign policy hawk. He was appointed by Donald Trump as the National Security Adviser in 2018 and served in the position for 17 months, AP reported.

Despite Trump initially praising him, their relationship soured when Bolton criticized the administration’s foreign policy approach as "irrational" and detailed his frustrations in his book, reported ABC News.

FAQs

Q1. Why did the FBI search John Bolton’s home?

The FBI is investigating the handling of classified information during Bolton’s tenure in the Trump administration.

Q2. Has John Bolton been charged with a crime?

No, Bolton has not been charged or detained.

Q3. What was Bolton’s role in the Trump administration?

He served as National Security Adviser from April 2018 to September 2019.

Q4. Has Bolton faced similar scrutiny before?

Yes. The Justice Department previously sued him over claims that his memoir disclosed classified information, but the case was dropped in 2021.

Q5. What is Bolton known for in U.S. foreign policy?

Bolton is a well-known foreign policy hawk who has advocated for preemptive military action against countries like Iran and North Korea.