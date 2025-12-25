Who is Jutta Leerdam? Meet Jake Paul's fiancée as boxer says ‘I want kids so bad’

Jake Paul has decided to take a break from the ring following the jaw injury he sustained during his recent defeat to Anthony Joshua. However, the boxer has conveyed his desire to stay engaged, as he mentioned that he is feeling a significant urge for parenthood. Jake Paul announced a break from boxing due to a jaw injury sustained against Anthony Joshua. He aims to support his fiancée Jutta Leerdam at the upcoming Olympics and expressed a strong desire for kids.

During a Tuesday interview on his brother Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast after undergoing jaw surgery, Paul was questioned about his future plans in light of the loss to Joshua on Friday in Miami. He revealed that he would take some time off to support his fiancée Jutta Leerdam at the 2026 Olympics.

“I’m gonna take some time off to go support [his fiancée] Jutta [Leerdam] at the Olympics. Then she’s gonna move to Puerto Rico. Move her here. Maybe go snowboarding or something,” Paul stated before revealing the emotion that has recently engulfed him.

“I have such baby fever. Like I want kids so bad,” the 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer added.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Jake Paul revealed his engagement to the Dutch world champion in speed skating this past March. The pair first connected when Paul took the initiative to send a direct message to Leerdam on Instagram, inviting her to appear on his podcast. They have been in a relationship since 2022 and made their relationship public in 2023.

Paul's proposal took place on a beautifully adorned balcony, featuring a stunning mountain view.

“We’re engaged💍🕊️🤍we can’t wait to spend forever together🥹,” the couple's Instagram post announcing their engagement read.

Jutta Leerdam's career

Jutta, a 26-year-old speed skater from the Netherlands, is a world champion. She commenced her speed skating journey at the age of 11 and subsequently secured a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Currently, she is training for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Italy. With nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, she has recently signed a contract to become a Nike athlete.

Jake resides in Puerto Rico, while Jutta seems to travel frequently for her sport. Nevertheless, they still manage to find time for one another, often embarking on trips together or surprising each other with visits.