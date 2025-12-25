Did Joe Rogan just call for Jake Paul's retirement from boxing? 'Don't do this…'

Joe Rogan has delivered a serious warning to Jake Paul following his loss to Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami last weekend. Joe Rogan issued a stark warning to Jake Paul after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua(YouTube)

The 28-year-old American, who has moved from YouTube fame to the realm of professional boxing, was clearly outperformed during the match before being knocked down by a powerful right hand in the sixth round.

Officials promptly stopped the fight, declaring Joshua the winner by technical knockout.

'I'll come back,' vows Jake Paul

Despite the defeat, Paul maintained a defiant stance regarding his future in boxing.

“I think my jaw is broken. But that was good, I'll come back and get a world championship belt at some point,” he stated after the match.

The UFC commentator, on the other hand, provided some sobering counsel during his podcast.

Also Read: Fact check: Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua for ‘broken jaw’? Truth behind viral claims

'There's a price that you pay', Joe Rogan warns Jake Paul

While discussing the bout on the Joe Rogan Experience, he encouraged Paul to rethink a lengthy career in the ring.

“Don't do this very long because there's a price that you pay that is not worth it,” Rogan said.

He highlighted the significant neurological repercussions that fighters frequently endure following prolonged exposure to trauma.

“That price is depression, deep depression. A severe brain imbalance that is going to lead you to addiction. It leads so many people to impulsive behaviour,” he elaborated.

Paul commenced his boxing career in 2020 and achieved multiple victories over former MMA fighters. He triumphed over a returning Mike Tyson on Netflix last year in a match that was more of a spectacle than a true competition.

Jake says ‘I want kids so bad’

He is currently facing an extensive recovery period from an injury before he can return to the ring.

Meanwhile, he plans to travel to Milan to support his fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, during the 2026 Winter Olympics, as he mentioned on his brother Logan's “Impaulsive” podcast.

Paul is also contemplating fatherhood.

“I have such baby fever. Like, I want kids so bad,” he told his brother